Pot retailers announce stores in Manitoba, including cannabis ‘superstore’ in St. Vital

A cannabis grower says they are starting with two locations in Manitoba, including one in St. Vital they’re calling a pot “superstore.”

Delta 9 announced Monday they are planning a location in St. Vital Square, located on Dakota Street, which will be a 3,200 square foot outlet. Called the Delta 9 Cannabis Store, the location will open on Oct. 17, the first day of pot legalization in Canada.

Their second location will be in downtown Thompson at the City Centre Mall, next to anchor tenants like Safeway and Walmart.

“I don’t think you could find a better location in Thompson,” said Marshall Posner, spokesperson for Delta 9. “This really is ground zero for retail in the city.”

The St. Vital store will be larger than most of the planned Delta 9 locations, and will include a “cannabis education centre” in-store, said Posner.

The retailer is waiting for approval for two more locations, including a store in Osborne Village and downtown Brandon, said Posner.

Pot grower Tweed also announced three locations in the province, although they were short on specifics. They said they will open two locations in Winnipeg and one in Brandon.