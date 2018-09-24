Sports September 24, 2018 8:55 am Paquette’s hat trick leads Petes past 67’s By Greg Davis Videographer/Online Journalist Special to Global News X - A A + Listen Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error 67's OHL Ottawa 67's Pete's Peterborough Petes Editor's Picks Canada EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau Liberals fail to meet own target for improving veterans care Money Canadian weed stocks are skyrocketing as legalization looms: But should you invest? Canada Here are the hot topics set to dominate the fall political agenda as Parliament Hill returns Politics Why MPs cross the floor and the impact of Leona Alleslev's Tory flip World 2018 U.S. midterms: What's at stake for Trump, Democrats and GOP in November's elections? Education One university's secret list to judge applicants by their high schools - not just their marks Canada Toronto terrorist leader is locked up, but was still on social media Canada Got milk (farmers)? Here's how many could be at risk if NAFTA boosts U.S. dairy market access
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.