Toronto Raptors

More
Sports
September 24, 2018 9:09 am
Updated: September 24, 2018 10:02 am

Kawhi Leonard to be introduced as newest member of Toronto Raptors on media day

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Kawhi Leonard to speak at Toronto Raptors media day

A A

Kawhi Leonard, acquired this summer in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs, will be officially introduced as the newest member of the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The 2014 NBA finals MVP will speak on media day — an annual NBA pre-camp meet-and-greet where players and coaches answer questions from reporters.

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard makes 1st public comments since trade to Toronto Raptors


Story continues below

Leonard, along with Danny Green, was brought to Toronto in exchange for all-star DeMar DeRozan, centre Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

The trade came just a couple months after Toronto fired head coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with former assistant Nick Nurse.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard

The Raptors finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 59-23 record last season but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Leonard, who is known for his unassuming nature, has yet to speak publicly about the trade and his intentions on staying in Toronto beyond the 2018-19 season.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kawhi Leonard
Masai Ujiri
media day
NBA
Nick Nurse
Raptors
Raptors media day
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News