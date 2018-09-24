Kawhi Leonard to be introduced as newest member of Toronto Raptors on media day

Kawhi Leonard, acquired this summer in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs, will be officially introduced as the newest member of the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The 2014 NBA finals MVP will speak on media day — an annual NBA pre-camp meet-and-greet where players and coaches answer questions from reporters.

Leonard, along with Danny Green, was brought to Toronto in exchange for all-star DeMar DeRozan, centre Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

The trade came just a couple months after Toronto fired head coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with former assistant Nick Nurse.

The Raptors finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 59-23 record last season but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Leonard, who is known for his unassuming nature, has yet to speak publicly about the trade and his intentions on staying in Toronto beyond the 2018-19 season.

–With a file from The Canadian Press