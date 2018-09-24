Consumer
September 24, 2018 7:34 am
Updated: September 24, 2018 7:41 am

Le Castor recalls beer due to exploding bottles

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

Three products recalled by Le Castor Microbrewery in Rigaud, QC.

Le Castor Microbrewery
Le Castor microbrewery is recalling three brands of their beer. Some retailers notified the brewery that the bottles have been exploding.

The Rigaud, Que.-based brewery noted on its website that it has pinpointed a problem with specific production dates of Session Houblon ale as well as all batches of their pilsner and oatmeal stout products.

The company’s Session Houblon with the following production dates 02/08/2018, 03/08/2018, 06/08/2018 are affected by the recall.

The production date is located on the back of the label in a white box. Affected products were sold in Quebec.

Safety Precautions

Le Castor wants consumers to know that the beer is safe to consume and poses no health risk if you choose to drink it. The contents of the bottle may be under high pressure, posing a risk of explosion.

For those who still want to consume the beer, the brewery recommends storing bottles in the refrigerator to reduce the gas pressure, making them safer to handle.

If you would rather dispose of the bottles, take extra precautions by wearing gloves and safety goggles. The brewery does not know how many bottles could be affected and consumers should contact them directly for a credit.

You can contact the brewery at 450-451-2337 or rappel@microlecastor.ca.

