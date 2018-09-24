Decision expected in trial of Dellen Millard, accused of killing his father

TORONTO – A decision is expected today in the case of a man accused of killing his father, whose death was initially deemed a suicide.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard.

The judge-alone trial heard that Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed with a bullet in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.

The Crown alleges the younger Millard killed his father because millions in potential inheritance money was being squandered on a new aviation business for the family company, Millardair.

The defence says Wayne Millard’s death was a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell is expected to rule on the case today.

The murder trial is the third for Dellen Millard, who has been convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Toronto woman Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.