Alexander ‘Sandro’ Lisi running to become TDSB trustee

A controversial confidant of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford is running to become a Toronto District School Board trustee in Ward 1, a source confirms to Global News.

Alexander “Sandro” Lisi entered the race Friday, according to the city’s website.

The newly redrawn Ward 1 matches the provincial riding of Etobicoke North, an area that has many supporters of the Ford family and is also the riding where Premier Doug Ford holds his seat in the Ontario legislature.

Lisi gained a lot of media attention during the Rob Ford crack scandal. He most notably faced an extortion charge after allegedly making efforts to retrieve the infamous crack video.

Lisi also previously faced drug charges years before.

All of those charges were later withdrawn, including the extortion charge, which resulted in the release of the Ford crack video.

There are currently 10 candidates running in the TDSB trustee race, including Lisi.