Alberta Green Party members elect Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes as new leader

An Indigenous woman from Calgary will be at the helm of Alberta’s Green Party when the expected provincial election takes place this spring.

“Congratulations to Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes of Calgary who won the leadership of the Green Party of Alberta today in Red Deer,” reads a post that appeared on the party’s Facebook page late Saturday night. “She becomes the first Indigenous woman to lead a Canadian provincial political party.”

Chagnon-Greyeyes defeated fellow leadership hopeful Brian Deheer, from Lac la Biche, Alta., to get the job.

Official Green Party policy calls for a “moratorium on development of additional tar sands projects” until more is known about the effects of current oilsands activities. The party’s official position on building or expanding pipelines to transport oilsands bitumen is to oppose such projects.

Before winning the leadership race, Chagnon-Greyeyes told The Canadian Press she’s met more Albertans curious about her party than those who are hostile to it

Chagnon-Greyeyes has expressed support for further exploration of how to shift to green energy while also acknowledging the importance of bitumen-processing jobs in Alberta.

“I drive a car … I know we need oil at this point in time,” Chagnon-Greyeyes told The Canadian Press. “I’m saying it can be done in a better way, a smarter way, a more environmentally conscious way that respects Indigenous communities.”

No Green Party member in Alberta has ever been elected to office in provincial or federal politics.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Rob Drinkwater

