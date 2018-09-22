Raccoon climbs 9 storeys, makes daredevil plunge from side of New Jersey highrise

A daredevil raccoon caught people’s attention when it flung itself off the side of a building, plummeted to the ground — and walked away unscathed.

Video posted to social media by Micah Rea shows the masked animal scaling a building on the Ocean City Boardwalk in New Jersey on Friday.

Rea told Storyful that he was visiting from Greenville, S.C., and was on a bike ride when he spotted the animal gripping the side of the building.

Several others had also gathered on the boardwalk to witness the animal’s death-defying assent.

But no one expected what happened next.

In the video, the masked animal appears to fling himself off the side of the building and sail through the air. Rea said the animal had made it all the way to the ninth floor.

Amazingly, this isn’t the first raccoon to make headlines by scaling a highrise. Another raccoon earned its own Twitter hashtag after it was seen climbing a 20-storey tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn.

The animal made it to the roof of the building, where it was caught in a live trap and rescued by wildlife management officials.

In this case, the trash panda didn’t need rescuing — it simply jumped up, dusted itself off and ran to its next adventure.