Kelowna mayoral candidate has election sign torched

A mayoral candidate in Kelowna had one of his election signs torched on Saturday.

Bobby Kennedy is the owner of BKRY Boardshop, a business that bills itself as “Kelowna’s only downtown skateshop.” The business, however, also sold cannabis without a licence. This attracted the city’s attention, and this summer, the business was served a petition to stop selling cannabis.

That petition, said Kennedy, led him to become a mayoral candidate.

The provincial municipal elections take place on Oct. 20, and candidates — be it for mayor, council or school trustee — are now placing election signs along streets and on lawns.

On Saturday morning, one of Kennedy’s election signs was torched. The sign was located at Eldorado and Lakeshore roads in Kelowna.

There was no word on who torched the sign, but it has since been replaced.

Cannabis will be legalized in Canada on Oct. 17, but some cities have stated that they won’t be legalizing cannabis sales for some time. In Kelowna, legal cannabis won’t be available until next summer.