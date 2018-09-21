Crime
Man in critical condition after North York shooting

Paramedics responded to a call in the area of Old Weston Road and Steeles Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.

Toronto paramedics say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North York.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call in the area of Old Weston Road and Steeles Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.

A man in his 50s was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local trauma centre.

York Regional Police said a suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle but there is no description of either at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Global News