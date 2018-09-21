Man in critical condition after North York shooting

Toronto paramedics say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North York.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call in the area of Old Weston Road and Steeles Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.
A man in his 50s was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local trauma centre.
York Regional Police said a suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle but there is no description of either at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.