What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The temperatures are set to cool off this weekend but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop as a host of fun activities is on offer throughout Waterloo region this weekend.

The following is a list of some of the activities you can find.

An evening of magic and hypnotism at the Walper Hotel (Kitchener)

Prepare to have your mind blown Friday night at the Walper Hotel.

Hypnotist Buck MacLeod and master magician and mentalist Wij Siva are set to perform. Doors open at 7 p.m with Siva entertaining guests with sleight of hand tricks.

Cambridge Studio Tour (Cambridge)

This self-guided tour includes allows an opportunity to visit a number of art studios throughout Cambridge.

Download your tour brochure and tour map to take advantage. It runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

University of Waterloo Fun Run (Waterloo)

The annual race around University of Waterloo’s Ring Road will begin at 10:15 a.m. with sign-in starting at 8:30 a.m.

Choose between a 2.5 km or 5 km run, jog or walk, but make sure to rock your best costume as prizes are awarded to the top 5 km participants and for best costumes.

Hespeler Village Harvest Festival 2018 (Cambridge)

Now in its ninth year, this free event features a pie-eating contest, a petting zoo, a bouncy castle, vendors and a BBQ.

There is also live music, storytime at the library and a chance to tour the fire hall and meet firefighters.

For a full list of events, click here.

Bustard’s Charity Car Show (Waterloo)

Bustard Chrysler is set to host its third annual car show in support of Kidsability.

There will be a cornhole tournament, a chance to meet Grant Schwartz of Vegas Rat Rods fame and, of course, a car show.

Optimist Club Plunger Plop Tournament (Elmira)

If you are truly looking to try your hand at something new, why not enter a team into the Plunger Plop Tournament.

Similar to horseshoes, the event has competitors toss plungers at toilets.

For more details, click here.

Dallas Smith and Cold Creek County – Oktoberfest 50th Anniversary Concert (Kitchener)

Dallas Smith and Cold Creek County are the headline acts for the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration.

A portion of the proceeds for the show will go to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day (Kitchener)

Emergency responders from across Waterloo region will gather Sunday at Civic Centre Park to remember fallen firefighters, police officers and EMS.

There will be a ceremonial parade as well as a memorial ceremony. The parade begins at 12:45 p.m. and will be followed by the ceremony.