Prince’s first posthumous single, ‘Mary Don’t You Weep,’ released

A powerful new Prince song, Mary Don’t You Weep, was released Friday morning, accompanied by a video. This is the legendary artist’s first posthumous album, Piano & a Microphone 1983.

Prince died in April 2016 at the age of 57 of a drug overdose.

Director Salomon Ligthelm crafted the music video as a dedication to the late songwriter. The story explores the spirit of a young man who silently watches over his grieving family.

Mary Don’t You Weep is a song dating back to before the American Civil War, a song about freedom and hope. It was first recorded in the early 20th century by the Fisk Jubilee Singers and has since been covered by many artists.

The music video is inspired by Prince’s work as an activist and showcases some of his own quotes at both the beginning and end.

The opening window reads, “The system is broken. It’s going to take young people to fix it. We need new ideas, new life…,” a powerful quote Prince delivered at the 2015 Rally 4 Peace.

Prince’s rendition of the song was featured in Spike Lee’s 2018 comedy-drama BlacKkKlansman.

Piano & a Microphone 1983 features previously unreleased versions of various Prince songs and the Mary cover. It highlights the familiar power and improvisational glory of Prince’s sound while revealing some powerful emotion.

The album comes from Prince’s estate at Paisley Park (his record label); he had a collection of music he archived in a place he called “the vault.” The first of his posthumous albums was found on a single cassette and was recorded in one sitting.

Prince’s brand new album and single — released under the Warner Bros. label — is available now on iTunes and all streaming platforms.

Piano & a Microphone 1983 tracklist

17 Days Purple Rain A Case of You Mary Don’t You Weep Strange Relationship International Lover Wednesday Cold Coffee & Cocaine Why the Butterflies

