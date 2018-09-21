Police are investigating an alleged assault in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police say around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman was walking in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Hickory Street when she was confronted by an unknown man, who pushed her to the ground and assaulted her.

Police say the man produced a weapon during the altercation, but it was never used. The man fled on foot after the woman resisted his attack.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Abbott Street and Ellis Avenue.

He is being described as white, 35- to 40-years-old, unshaven with short brown/reddish hair. He was wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt and an old baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact 1District Detectives at 905-688-4111 x 9451 or Crime Stoppers.

