New Jersey sheriff allegedly recorded saying a Sikh attorney got his job because of ‘the turban’

A recording has surfaced of a New Jersey county sheriff making disparaging comments about blacks and the state’s first Sikh attorney general and Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the official to resign.

WNYC radio obtained the tape from a person who was present. It was recorded on the day of Murphy’s inauguration in January.

On it, Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino is heard saying Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was appointed because of “the turban.”

He also said Murphy’s policies would allow blacks to “come in, do whatever the (expletive) they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that.”

In a statement, Murphy called the comments “appalling” and said if the voice on the recording is Saudino’s, he should resign.

A spokesman for Saudino didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.