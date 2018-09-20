Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to snap out of their funk against Montreal Alouettes

Sitting in dead last in the West Division with a 5-7 record, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers certainly can’t afford to lose a fifth straight game for the first time since 2014. The heat will be back on quarterback Matt Nichols on Friday when they take on the Montreal Alouettes after he was pulled at halftime in their last defeat.

“It’s not something where I feel like I need to go out and make something that’s not there. That’s not what’s gotten me to this point,” Nichols said. “I’ve had a great week of practice. I think the bye week was great for me to be able to step away, understand that a couple bad games — that’s going to happen over the course of a career.”

Head coach Mike O’Shea has made it clear he won’t be quick to pull the trigger if Nichols falters again.

“There’s no timeframe,” O’Shea said. “No, there’s no leash, no timeframe, none of that. Just go out there and play football.”

WATCH: Raw Mike O’Shea Media Briefing

RELATED: ‘He’s our leader’: Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea names Matt Nichols his starter

It’s probably no coincidence the Bombers’ offence took a sharp downturn four games ago after the injury to receiver Weston Dressler. But both Dressler and offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick will be back on the field to face the Als.

“I want to get back out there and help us win a game any way possible,” Dressler said. “Whether it’s catching passes or blocking people. Whatever the situation calls for, I want to be in position to get the job done.”

“He’s irreplaceable the way that he is, just obviously a very talented football player,” Nichols said. “And he does a lot of things other guys can’t do.”

The Alouettes are a much different team than the one the Bombers blasted 56-10 way back in week two. Despite their 3-9 record, the Als have won two of their last three games thanks in large part to a much-improved defence. But they’ll also have Johnny Manziel starting at quarterback for the first time since he sustained a concussion in early August.

“He’s a great quarterback. He’s shown that,” linebacker Adam Bighill said. “His reputation precedes himself. We know he’s capable of outstanding plays and doing a lot of things with his legs.”

“Everywhere he’s been, he can move around and make things happen,” O’Shea said. “You’re not playing a quarterback who’s gonna stand back there and get rid of the ball in under three seconds.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers preparing for ‘Johnny Manziel show’ by Montreal Alouettes

The Bombers are making three changes to their 46-man roster. In addition to Dressler, safety Brendan Morgan and fullback John Rush have all been moved onto the roster. Running back Timothy Flanders and offensive linemen Cody Speller and Qadr Spooner were shuffled back to the practice roster.

The Bombers have won their last four straight meetings with Montreal going back to the start of the 2016 season. The pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play