Wyatt present at final Winnipeg council meeting, mayor ‘surprised’

Four city councillors said their goodbyes Thursday at the final council meeting before the 2018 civic election, including Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt, who is facing sexual assault charges.

Wyatt walked out of the room as council discussed a motion to ask the province to change city rules, making mandatory for a council member to take a paid leave of absence while facing criminal charges.

After several councillors raised concerns, the motion wasn’t voted on but was instead referred to a future EPC meeting.

Wyatt was charged with a serious sexual assault in July and has denied the allegations.

Many were not expecting to see him in attendance at the council meeting.

“I was a little surprised,” Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman said.

“My views on his attendance, that’s really a question for the councillor and his constituents.”

While Wyatt did not show up for two court dates relating to the sexual assault charge, he said he had no intention of missing council. He said he’s been working all summer and there was no question he was going to be there.

“We’ve had community committee meetings, special committee meetings, I’ve moved motions and I continue to do my job,” Wyatt said.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan, who seconded the original leave of absence motion, wouldn’t comment on whether Wyatt should have stayed at home.

“I’m going to give him a lot of courage for coming out,” Pagtakhan said.

Pagtakhan is one of three others who won’t be running for re-election along with Marty Morantz and Jenny Gerbasi.

Morantz will seek the Conservative nomination in the Charleswood-St James-Assiniboia-Headingley for the 2019 federal election.

Wyatt’s next court date is set for Oct. 1.

