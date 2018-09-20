Cyclist with machete among 3 youth arrested after Saskatoon stabbing
Three youth are facing weapons-related charges after two men were hospitalized in Saskatoon Wednesday night.
Saskatoon police were called to a report of a stabbing in the Westmount area near 23rd Street and Avenue J North at around 8:50 p.m. CT on Sept. 19.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested two boys and one girl in close proximity of the scene, one of which was seen riding a bike with a machete in her hand. Police said two others had knives.
The fourth person was taken into custody, and later released.
