September 20, 2018 6:21 pm

Man who allegedly jumped border and led police on citywide chase charged

By Online Journalist  Global News

A blue pickup truck with Oregon plates led police on a chase to Vancouver's west side after failing to stop at a border crossing.

A 21-year-old Oregon man is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border and leading police on a chase almost all the way to UBC.

Colin Patrick Wilson has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, when police say Wilson drove a blue pickup truck through the border without stopping, and sped towards Vancouver.

Surrey RCMP notified Vancouver police, who picked up the pursuit around 16th Avenue and Oak Street.

The pickup truck driver refused to pull over, police said, and led them on a chase across the city to West 10th Avenue and Alma Street.

There, the truck collided with a Mazda sedan before crashing into an unoccupied drum store, according to police. Photos from the scene showed the truck with front-end damage and missing one wheel.

Police said the 32-year-old Mazda driver suffered minor injuries.

Wilson remains in police custody.

