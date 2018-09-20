Man who allegedly jumped border and led police on citywide chase charged
A 21-year-old Oregon man is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border and leading police on a chase almost all the way to UBC.
Colin Patrick Wilson has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.
READ MORE: Alleged border jumper arrested after leading police on chase deep into Vancouver
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, when police say Wilson drove a blue pickup truck through the border without stopping, and sped towards Vancouver.
Surrey RCMP notified Vancouver police, who picked up the pursuit around 16th Avenue and Oak Street.
READ MORE: RCMP arrests Langley man after jumping Aldergrove border crossing
The pickup truck driver refused to pull over, police said, and led them on a chase across the city to West 10th Avenue and Alma Street.
There, the truck collided with a Mazda sedan before crashing into an unoccupied drum store, according to police. Photos from the scene showed the truck with front-end damage and missing one wheel.
Police said the 32-year-old Mazda driver suffered minor injuries.
Wilson remains in police custody.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.