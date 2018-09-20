Canada
September 20, 2018 5:50 pm

Mayoral candidates to face off in Global News debate on Tuesday

The Global News mayoral debate will air live on 640 Toronto on Sept. 25 and will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca.

Next week, four candidates vying to become Toronto’s next mayor will square off in a live debate hosted by Global News.

The debate, which takes place on Tuesday at 4 p.m., is the first to be held by a major broadcaster in Toronto ahead of the 2018 municipal election.

The program will air live on Global News Radio 640 Toronto and will also be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. You’ll also be able to check out the highlights on Global News at 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Four mayoral candidates — Sarah Climenhaga, Saron Gebresellassi, Jennifer Keesmaat and John Tory — are participating in the event, which is taking place at Corus Entertainment headquarters in downtown Toronto.

The debate will be moderated by Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser and Global News radio host John Oakley.

Torontonians will cast their ballots in the municipal election on Oct. 22.

