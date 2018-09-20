Politics
September 20, 2018 9:40 am

Nominations open again for Toronto election after province’s legal victory

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has scored a major victory, with that province's Court of Appeal ruling in favour of his plan to slash Toronto city council. Ford originally planned to invoke the notwithstanding clause to get his way, but now he doesn't have to. As Mercedes Stephenson reports, an exclusive poll for Global News shows more than half of Canadians disapprove of Ford's threats.

TORONTO – Nominations are once again open for candidates wishing to take part in the Toronto municipal election that’s been at the centre of a provincial political storm.

Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the size of the city’s council from 47 to 25 seats in the middle of the election campaign touched off a complex battle that initially saw a judge finding the plan unconstitutional.

But Ontario’s highest court sided with the province yesterday, suspended the lower court ruling and established a 25-ward electoral map for the looming October election.

The city says it’s reopened nominations today for those hoping to run either for city council or school board trustee.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday to file their nomination papers in person.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Global News