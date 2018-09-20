Nominations open again for Toronto election after province’s legal victory
TORONTO – Nominations are once again open for candidates wishing to take part in the Toronto municipal election that’s been at the centre of a provincial political storm.
Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the size of the city’s council from 47 to 25 seats in the middle of the election campaign touched off a complex battle that initially saw a judge finding the plan unconstitutional.
But Ontario’s highest court sided with the province yesterday, suspended the lower court ruling and established a 25-ward electoral map for the looming October election.
The city says it’s reopened nominations today for those hoping to run either for city council or school board trustee.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday to file their nomination papers in person.
The election is scheduled for Oct. 22.
