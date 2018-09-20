Umbrella-warranted rain wraps up summer in the Okanagan

A bit of light rain started the day on Thursday in the Okanagan after temperatures dipped to 5 degrees early on before rising up into the mid-teens by midday.

After a bit of afternoon sunshine and upper teen thermometer readings, rain will start rolling in later in the evening.

Heavier rain is expected at times into Friday morning as not one, but two systems slam moisture into the Coast, causing precipitation to spill across into the B.C. Interior.

Steadier, umbrella-warranted rain will stick around as you’re heading out to work and school in the morning. It will linger into the middle of the day before easing into the afternoon.

Generally, 5 to 10 millimetres is expected throughout the day, with heavier amounts possible in parts of the North Okanagan and Shuswap for the final full day of summer.

After catching a break from the rain later in the day and making it up to a daytime high in the mid-teens, another round will roll in during the evening along a cold front before it clears out into early Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around, with a chance of showers at times on Saturday as temperatures hop into the mid-teens for an afternoon high.

Fall kicks off at 6:54pm on Saturday, and, as it does, skies will start to clear out a bit as conditions cool back into mid-single digits by Sunday morning.

The first full day of fall on Sunday is shaping up to be pretty pleasant under a mix of sun and cloud and an afternoon high around 17 degrees or so.

The first work week of fall will be very nice as well, with sunshine kicking back in with a rebuilding upper ridge that will help boost daytime highs back into the low 20s by mid-week.

