Child goes missing in Guelph for the 2nd time in a week

For the second time in less than a week, Guelph police are looking for two missing children.

Police said 12-year-old Ashlyn Kamenawatimin and 14-year-old Wenonah Wesley were reported missing on Thursday.

Kamenawatimin was also reported missing on Sept. 14, along with another girl, but both were found safely the next day.

Kamenawatimin is described as five feet, 80-85 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Wesley was not provided.

Police said they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.