Canada
September 20, 2018 2:51 pm

Child goes missing in Guelph for the 2nd time in a week

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Ashlyn Kamenawatimin was one of the two children that were reported missing on Thursday.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

For the second time in less than a week, Guelph police are looking for two missing children.

Police said 12-year-old Ashlyn Kamenawatimin and 14-year-old Wenonah Wesley were reported missing on Thursday.

Kamenawatimin was also reported missing on Sept. 14, along with another girl, but both were found safely the next day.

READ MORE: Guelph-area EQAO student test scores follow provincial trends for the most part

Kamenawatimin is described as five feet, 80-85 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Wesley was not provided.

Police said they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph missing child
Guelph Police
Guelph police missing chil
Guelph police missing child
Guelph police missing children

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News