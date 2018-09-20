Canada
September 20, 2018 1:03 pm

Ottawa police respond to truck crash in front of downtown Starbucks

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Police are investigating after a truck apparently crashed into a Starbucks in downtown Ottawa.

A commercial truck appears to have crashed into the windows of Starbucks cafe on Queen Street in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police responded to the crash.

An officer declined to comment on what happened or any injuries, saying police are still taking witness statements.

It appears the truck hit the building, located on Queen Street between Metcalfe and O’Connor, on its front right side.

This section of Queen Street is currently under heavy construction and is closed to most traffic.

More to come.

