Ottawa police respond to truck crash in front of downtown Starbucks

A commercial truck appears to have crashed into the windows of Starbucks cafe on Queen Street in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police responded to the crash.

An officer declined to comment on what happened or any injuries, saying police are still taking witness statements.

It appears the truck hit the building, located on Queen Street between Metcalfe and O’Connor, on its front right side.

This section of Queen Street is currently under heavy construction and is closed to most traffic.

More to come.