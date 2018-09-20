Stop in the name of cuteness! Manitoba RCMP welcomes new four-legged recruit

Mantioba RCMP are welcoming an adorable recruit to their team. Two-month old Lincoln has started his training to be a part of the Mountie’s Police Dog Service.

They haven’t said exactly what kind of crime Lincoln will be sniffing out.

K9s can be trained for a wide variety of duties which include locating missing people, tracking criminals, searching for narcotics, explosives, human remains, evidence, VIP protection, crowd control, in conjunction with tactical troop; hostage situations, search and rescue and community policing.

Hey everybody meet Lincoln! He was born on July 6th & has just begun his training here in Manitoba. #wasssup #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/TDK4z9wXPt — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 20, 2018

Most RCMP service dogs retire after eight years, which makes them about 51 in dog years.

According to the RCMP, dogs entering the training stage only have a 17 per cent chance of becoming a full-fledged member of the force, due to the high standards required.

