Stop in the name of cuteness! Manitoba RCMP welcomes new four-legged recruit

Mantioba RCMP are welcoming an adorable recruit to their team. Two-month old Lincoln has started his training to be a part of the Mountie’s Police Dog Service.
They haven’t said exactly what kind of crime Lincoln will be sniffing out.
K9s can be trained for a wide variety of duties which include locating missing people, tracking criminals, searching for narcotics, explosives, human remains, evidence, VIP protection, crowd control, in conjunction with tactical troop; hostage situations, search and rescue and community policing.
Most RCMP service dogs retire after eight years, which makes them about 51 in dog years.
According to the RCMP, dogs entering the training stage only have a 17 per cent chance of becoming a full-fledged member of the force, due to the high standards required.
