Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 death of Logan Ring

By Staff The Canadian Press

Rebecca Kuhlman pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Logan Ring (pictured).

Cindy McEwen / Supplied
A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man in the Swift Current area.

Rebecca Kuhlman had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Logan Ring.

She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ring’s body was discovered in November 2016 in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current.

Four others still face second-degree murder charges in Ring’s death including Colin Perrault, Todd Donaldson, Jolene Epp, and Tanisha Perrault.

Facts in the Kuhlman case are being withheld pending the outcomes of the cases.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

