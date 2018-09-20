Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 death of Logan Ring
A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man in the Swift Current area.
Rebecca Kuhlman had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Logan Ring.
She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
READ MORE: Two men charged with second-degree murder in death of Logan Ring
Ring’s body was discovered in November 2016 in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current.
Four others still face second-degree murder charges in Ring’s death including Colin Perrault, Todd Donaldson, Jolene Epp, and Tanisha Perrault.
Facts in the Kuhlman case are being withheld pending the outcomes of the cases.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.