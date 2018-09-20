Kingston man, 22, charged with assault, mischief, forcible entry

Kingston police have charged a 22-year-old man with two counts of assault, two counts of mischief, and forcible entry following an incident Tuesday morning.

Police say someone scaled the outside of a Kingston apartment building to the third-floor balcony where he began banging and pulling on the door.

Worried he might break the door, the victim let him in.

Once inside the man allegedly grabbed the victim took her phone and demanded her password.

He then punched and broke a mirror and flicked blood from his hand onto the victim’s face before leaving.

Police say the man returned later in an aggressive manner while officers were on the scene and he was arrested.