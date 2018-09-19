Nova Scotia legislature debates bill to ban police street checks

A proposed bill to put a stop to police street checks was up for debate in the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday. The bill was brought forward by the NDP this week.

Bill 36 calls for an immediate ban or moratorium on street checks in Nova Scotia.

“We’ve been trying to listen to and respond to the calls from the African Nova Scotian community and its allies, the community has been calling for an immediate stop, a moratorium on street checks,” said MLA for Dartmouth North, Susan Leblanc.

“And we want to support that call because it’s the right thing to do.”

Last year, police statistics revealed that black people were three times more liked to be randomly checked than white people.

Leblanc said ending random street checks is long overdue in the province.

During the debate, all parties acknowledged the statistics were alarming and that change needs to happen.

“There is no question these are concerning statistics and I join the African Nova Scotian community in wanting to know more,” said Liberal MLA for Clayton Park West.

“That is why I am pleased the Human Rights Commission launched a review of this controversial issue in September 2017.”

The bill will require a vote to pass the second reading before it can proceed any further. The vote must be called by the Liberal government.

The NDP had attempted to bring forward a similar bill during the legislature’s last session but it never received a vote on the floor.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission’s report on street checks is expected to be presented in January.