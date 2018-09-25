Dream home lotto changing children’s lives in the Okanagan

Have you always dreamed of moving into a luxury home on a golf course, one that overlooks rolling Okanagan hills?

Add two brand new Tesla electric cars to the driveway and a million dollars in cash and you’ve got one of seven dream home prize packs that can be won at the B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery Dream.

The Predator Ridge dream home is a 2,500 square-foot home with three bedrooms, a den and three bathrooms. It also comes fully furnished and is professionally decorated.

The prize is worth more than $2.5 million and will go to one lucky winner in British Columbia who purchases the winning ticket.

READ MORE: Fighting Leukemia with the help of BC Children’s Hospital

Proceeds from the lotto will be put towards research initiatives at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

More than 1,000 researchers are making new discoveries and changing the face of healthcare for children worldwide.

These youth include Connor and Carter, two young boys from Kelowna who were diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Marla Milaney, Carter’s mother, knows first-hand how valuable new research and development can be.

“Carter’s cancer started spreading during his treatment,” Milaney said. “There was a new drug that was just approved by Health Canada by researchers just like the ones at B.C. Children’s Hospital and it was approved in 2015. It saved Carter’s life.”

READ MORE: Young hockey players raise thousands for BC Children’s Hospital

Connor’s mother, Lee-Ann Morcon, wants everyone to know that buying these lotto tickets is crucial to sick children’s lives.

“Without the support of everybody buying these tickets, trying to win these beautiful homes, our children have benefits greatly from the research that has been provided through that funding,” Morcon said.

Both Carter and Connor are cancer-free and back with their families in Kelowna.

Lottery tickets for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery Dream can be purchased online or by phone.