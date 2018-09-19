‘Please slow down:’ Safety illusion installed in front of Kelowna school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week
An optical illusion aimed at reducing driving speeds has been installed in front of a Kelowna elementary school.
The illusion, called Pavement Patty, is a realistic drawing of a young girl chasing a ball. By placing it on the street in front Rutland Elementary, it’s hoped that it will remind drivers to slow down in school zones. According to a new survey conducted by BCAA, the results showed poor driving habits in school zones.
READ MORE: Durham police hand out more than 1,000 traffic tickets around school zones
The illusion is printed on weatherproof and skid-proof vinyl. A sign teasing “In a rush at a school zone? Seriously?” first alerts drivers. Then, as drivers approach, they see the optical illusion of Patty appearing to cross the street. As she comes into view, she serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down.
BCAA said the illusion made its debut in 2010 and was the first of its kind in Canada. At the time, Pavement Patty was highly successful in generating conversation about school zone safety.
“Children should be safe in school zones,” said BCAA CEO Shom Sen. “It’s our responsibility as organizations, drivers and parents to take this aspect of road safety extremely seriously.”
READ MORE: Failing grade for drivers in Saskatoon school zones
The survey, conducted last week for BCAA by Insights West, quizzed elementary school principals and teachers, as well as parents who drop off and pick up. Results show continued poor driving behaviours witnessed in school zones.
Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of community engagement is concerned about the results and is determined to work with Preventable because “we’ve got to get the message through to parents to stop rushing in school zones.”
Dr. Ian Pike, co-executive director with Preventable, says that over the past 10 years, hospitalizations and deaths among child pedestrians have not changed.
“We have brought back Pavement Patty to remind drivers that even at low speeds, children can be seriously injured or killed,” said Dr. Pike. “Slow down, leave the phone alone, and give the road your full attention.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.