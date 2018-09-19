N.B. party leaders talk education, carbon tax and workplace safety in days leading to election

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader says he would continue to increase spending on post-secondary education if his government is re-elected Monday.

Brian Gallant says the goal is to educate, train and retain more young New Brunswickers.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant beginning the day addressing the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce @Global_NB #DecisionNB pic.twitter.com/8Z1daBvGhj — Andrew Cromwell (@Andrew_GlobalSJ) September 19, 2018

The Liberals have already announced free tuition for low-income New Brunswickers and a tuition relief program for the middle class.

They also plan to eliminate the interest on all current and future provincial student loans.

Gallant announced a number of new elements to his education platform today, including improved supports for students experiencing mental health and addictions issues.

He says his government would partner with universities, colleges and student associations to make an online mental health tool available to students.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative leader says few sectors will feel the proposed carbon tax more than the fishing industry, and the tax must be stopped.

Blaine Higgs made the announcement on Grand Manan Island, where much of the economy is dependent on lobster fishing.

He says the carbon tax would significantly drive up the cost of fuel, and that’s an expense the industry can’t absorb.

Higgs has vowed to join other provinces in a court challenge of the carbon tax.

He says the fishing industry is already under pressure from restrictions and closures that shortened the lobster season in some areas.

Higgs says fishermen have no control over the market price of lobster, and as a result there’s no way for them to recoup the extra cost of fuel caused by a carbon tax.

The NDP leader says her party is committed to improving the daily lives of workers.

Jennifer McKenzie says an NDP government would create a greater emphasis on a culture of safety in every workplace in the province.

NB NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, in Saint John today, says an NDP government would work to create safer workplaces within the province @Global_NB #DecisionNB pic.twitter.com/Thpjtpj3Or — Andrew Cromwell (@Andrew_GlobalSJ) September 19, 2018

Campaigning in Saint john for next week’s provincial election, McKenzie said she would ensure that employer assessments are sufficient to meet the costs of Worksafe NB.

She said the only real way to reduce Worksafe costs is to reduce workplace injuries.

McKenzie said her party would also help workers by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and creating $10 per day child care spaces in schools.