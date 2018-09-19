London mayoral candidate Tanya Park vows to bring back seniors’ bus passes

If Tanya Park trades her councillor title for the mayor’s mantle, she plans to bring back bus passes for seniors.

READ MORE: Subsidized transit pass for low-income Londoners now available

The candidate announced her intention Wednesday morning, saying she still stands by the decision to create a transit pass for low-income Londoners during this council term.

“I would bring forward a business case to the next multi-year budget to bring back the seniors bus pass,” Park explained.

“I do think it’s important that we have the low-income cutoff for individuals who need that but I think it’s also important that our seniors in our community have access to transit in this way.”

WATCH: Loss of Greyhound bus service makes some rural areas feel cut off

Speaking on 980 CFPL’s London Live with Mike Stubbs, Park noted she’s heard many seniors who are just above the low-income bus pass cutoff are struggling without their old seniors’ passes.

“I spoke to a woman who has a difficult time getting to her appointments. I talked to a man who doesn’t want to bother his adult son by asking him for a ride to the grocery store and he said that ‘this is a way to maintain my independence but also give myself an independent connection to my community.'”

Based on 2017 figures, Park estimates the cost of the subsidy for the city is about $380,000 or an extra $3 a year for the average London household.