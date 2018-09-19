Funeral held for Ancaster homicide victim
Albert Iavarone is being laid to rest.
The 50-year-old realtor was shot and killed outside his home in Ancaster last Thursday.
A funeral for the father of three was held Wednesday morning at Regina Mundy Catholic Church on Mohawk Road.
Visitation was held Tuesday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home.
Meanwhile, police continue to search for a suspect, who fled the scene in a light coloured SUV or crossover-type vehicle.
