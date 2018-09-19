City of Vancouver looks at allowing duplexes to add suites

Vancouver city council is looking at making amendments to a bylaw that would allow duplexes to add suites in an effort to create more housing options.

The city said it received 172 pieces of correspondence in support of the amendments, and 258 pieces of correspondence, along with a petition, that are opposed to the idea.

More than 70 people showed up to city hall to voice their thoughts on the amendments Tuesday night.

Some expressed concern, but it appeared that most supported them.

Scott, who was present at city hall on Tuesday night, said “this is just a small yet important step towards a comprehensive housing solution and it’s long and overdue.”

“I’d just like to say let’s do all of the ‘plexes,’ while they won’t necessarily… help, not directly help a renter like me, they’re much less unaffordable than currently… current single-detached houses,” said Jennifer.

Rachel said, “making room if only for duplexes at this time would be a significant step towards allowing ‘inclusionary’ zoning across the city that will allow people like myself, my friends, my peers, and my family to have a better chance of staying in our city.”

If the amendments are approved, the city said staff will report back on adjustments to duplex regulations to improve livability, performance, design flexibility and technical issues.