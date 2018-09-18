Canada
Bus crashes into tree in LaSalle, sending numerous people to hospital

The bus crashed into a tree around 8 p.m. on Newman Boulevard.

Montreal police are investigating after a bus transporting at least 30 people hit a tree in LaSalle on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said a car quickly slammed on the brakes in front of the bus.

The bus driver was then forced to swerve out of the way before colliding with a tree.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Newman Boulevard.

Numerous people have been taken to hospital, but police say they have minor injuries.

Newman Boulevard is closed near Hachez Street until further notice.

Investigators, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

