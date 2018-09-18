North End Family Centre to close in October

An inner-city support centre will close its doors Oct. 4, citing funding and “pressing issues.”

“Regrettably, debt, reduced funding streams, and organizational issues have brought an end to this good and well used place,” the centre’s board of directors wrote Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the issues facing NEFC cannot be remedied by simply finding enough funds as the pressing issues are beyond the simple need to secure funding.”

Opening in 2009, the centre began by providing services and a meeting space for people in the North End on Main Street. In 2015, they moved down the street to 1344 Main St. to a larger space after fundraising more than $200,000.

The centre’s mission was to help people “break the cycle of poverty,” by providing services to help people succeed, according to their website. The centre contained a kitchen, speech and language development for kids, monthly workshops, community laundry room and computer lab, a small shop with personal items and a phone.

They also had sharing circles and a play area for children.

The centre will be holding a farewell barbecue from 11:30 – 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.

