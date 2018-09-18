Five-year name extension for Prospera Place

The home of the Kelowna Rockets will still be called Prospera Place for the next five years.

On Tuesday, the GSL Group, which built Kelowna’s downtown arena, announced that it had agreed to a five-year naming renewal with Prospera Credit Union. The rink was built in 1999 and was originally called Skyreach Place. That title lasted until 2003, when Prospera Credit Union purchased the naming rights.

“Back in 2003, our Prospera team was very excited to extend our credit union operations to serve the Okanagan community,” said Prospera president and CEO Shawn Good. “In the many years since, we have put down roots, built strong relationships and expanded operations to serve members through our four branches. Supporting the local community is important to us as a co-operative and we’re thrilled to continue our arena partnership for an additional five years.”

With the renewal, the 6,007-seat arena will be called Prospera Place until January 2024. Notably, the rink was constructed by RG Properties Ltd., which is now the GSL Group.

“Prospera Place is the No. 1 venue for sports and entertainment in the Okanagan Valley,” said Dave Dakers, president of RG Sports and Entertainment. “Prospera Credit Union is a fantastic community partner, and we are pleased to be extending our agreement with them for the next five years.”

Prospera Place has hosted many hockey games and concerts since its inception. Later this month, on Saturday, Sept. 29th, the rink will host an NHL pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes.

The game is sold out, but there could be a release of extra tickets early next week. For more on those game tickets, click here.