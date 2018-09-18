Caught on video: Durham police helicopter helps catch suspects in high-speed chase

Police in Oshawa have released video from its air support team showing a high-speed pursuit and arrest of three individuals, overnight Sunday.

The chase began around 2:30 a.m. when officers spotted a truck travelling near Harmony Road and Olive Street without any lights. As officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and appeared to be evading police by driving onto the westbound lanes of the 401.

As the vehicle later exited the highway, police said it began travelling southbound in northbound lanes in the city’s west end near Thickson Road.

It was there that Durham’s Air1 helicopter support joined in the pursuit and followed the vehicle before it stopped on Connery Crescent.

Three suspects can be seen from the copter’s night-vision video running from the abandoned vehicle, one into a dense brush area.

All were subsequently apprehended in foot pursuits from officers arriving on scene.

Micah Miller-Groat, 20, of no fixed address, faces seven charges including failure to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, two other suspects, 22-year-old Taylor Clark and a 16-year-old female, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

All three were released on a promise to appear.