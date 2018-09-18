Mario Kart and Toad are trending — and for all the wrong reasons, Nintendo Life just found out

Looks like the folks over at Nintendo Life just figured out why Mario Kart and Toad, two things synonymous with the Japanese electronic games-maker, are trending on social media. And the reason is horrifying.

On Tuesday, Mario Kart, a go-kart racing game, and “Toad,” a beloved character from the Nintendo Mario franchise, were top trending terms on social media.

The site, a top Nintendo gaming news source, took notice of this and celebrated on Twitter from its official account.

“Yay #MarioKart and #Toad are trending on Twitter!” Nintendo Life tweeted.

However, judging by the replies on the Twitter feed, the site hadn’t realized why Mario Kart and Toad were in fact trending.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, revealed in her new book salacious details about the president’s penis, saying it resembles Toad from Mario Kart.

“No no no no no,” Alex Schmidt commented.

no no no no no — Alex Schmidt (@AlexSchmidty) September 18, 2018

“Just don’t look into WHY. Trust me,” another commented.

Here’s more reaction:

YOU GUYS DIDNT EVEN LOOK AT THE HASHTAG WHAT HAVE YOU DONE — Nick Boyer (@nickleboyer) September 18, 2018

About four minutes after sending out the celebratory tweet, it appears Nintendo Life did a quick news search and discovered why the terms were trending.

Today is the worst day for #Toad since that fateful day when someone took a photo of him without his hat on! pic.twitter.com/kt7ON2qJto — Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) September 18, 2018

“Today is the worst day for #Toad since that fateful day when someone took a photo of him without his hat on!” Nintendo Life tweeted along with a photo of a sad-looking Toad.