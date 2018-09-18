Canada
September 18, 2018 12:50 pm

Aurora Cannabis says there is no beverage deal to announce

By Staff The Canadian Press

It was announced last week that Constellation Brands, bought a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corp. setting off speculation it was about enter the cannabis beverage market.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has not signed a deal with respect to any partnership with a drink company.

In a report based on anonymous sources, BNN Bloomberg reported Monday that Aurora was in serious talks with the Coca-Cola Company.

The marijuana company says it does engage in exploratory talks with industry participants from time to time, but there is no agreement or arrangement to announce.

Trading in Aurora shares was halted pending the comments by the company.

Aurora says it was responding to a request for comment by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Sources told BNN Bloomberg that the world’s largest beverage company is interested in developing drinks that are infused with cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive element in cannabis also known as CBD.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

