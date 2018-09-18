Prairies expected to experience a mild fall according to The Weather Network

The Weather Network says the Prairies will see a gentler, milder fall this year even though Alberta has already seen snow.

Chief meteorologist Chris Scott says it may seem like the region has plummeted into an early winter over the past 10 days but that won’t last.

Scott says the region will see some milder weather especially through October and while November might hold some snowy surprises, temperatures won’t drop into the minus 20s as they sometimes do in the second and third week of the month.

Scott is also forecasting drier than normal conditions across southern Alberta, with near to slightly below normal precipitation anticipated elsewhere in the Prairies, including Manitoba and Saskatchewan.