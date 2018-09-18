Vancouver Park Board votes to recognize traditional names in city parks

The Vancouver Park Board has voted to learn the names that Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh people traditionally called areas that now fall within the city’s parks.

READ MORE: Vancouver Park Board votes to work with First Nations to rename Siwash Rock

Chair Stuart Mackinnon says the vote was unanimous.

“We passed a motion on recognizing traditional place names in Vancouver parks and public spaces.

He says he’s very happy to honour the people and culture of those who were here first.

“The Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh people were here forever, basically time immemorial is what we say. Their place names have been overshadowed by the place names of the new arrivals. I think it’s important towards reconciliation that we recognize these names.”

READ MORE: Vancouver councillor wants to see more First Nations names on city sites

The motion is part of a broader effort toward reconciliation that includes a colonial audit to recognize ways the city’s history erased the Indigenous presence in what became city parks.