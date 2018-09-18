Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s double standard

It was more than a little bizarre for Doug Ford to accuse Toronto city council of being broken, while twice this week the public gallery at Queen’s Park had to be cleared of citizens protesting Ford’s arbitrary move to impose changes to a municipal council in the middle of an election.

Meanwhile, the lawsuits against his announced policy changes continue to mount.

READ MORE: What comes after Toronto city hall fight? Holding ‘over 460’ Ontario towns accountable: Ford

Sadly, the method that Ford is using to accomplish his vendetta against his political foes smacks of blatant hypocrisy.

By invoking the notwithstanding clause to reverse a judge’s ruling that legislation cutting the size of Toronto city council by nearly half contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Ford is giving the middle finger to the very necessary judicial oversight of politicians who step out of bounds.

But , there’s the rub!

WATCH: Trudeau suggests Doug Ford ‘eroding trust’ in institutions by using notwithstanding clause

While Ford contends that the courts should not rule on political decisions, he has committed $30 million of our tax money to ask a court to overturn the federal government’s carbon tax program.

As a wise, old college professor once told me, “you can’t suck and blow at the same time.”

READ MORE: Chretien, Romanow, McMurtry condemn Ford government’s use of notwithstanding clause

Ford wants to use the court and our money to rule on a federal policy but he refuses to abide by any ruling on his own policies.

When the Progressive Conservatives thought that the previous Liberal government exceeded the law, they implored the courts to rule on their behaviour.

They need to hold themselves to that same lofty standard.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML