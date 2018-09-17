1 month from legalization, Manitoba pot picture doesn’t look much different

Take a deep breath and get ready: the country is one month away from legal cannabis.

But just 31 days out, it might not seem that way. Stores are nowhere to be seen in Manitoba, and there’s still some haze surrounding where pot will be sold once it becomes legal on Oct. 17.

Earlier this year, the province approved four marijuana retailers to sell cannabis in Manitoba.

Delta 9 Cannabis, National Access Cannabis, Garden Variety and Hiku Brands will be able to open storefronts, but so far, none have officially announced where those retailers will be. With up to 10 locations allowable for each, that’s potentially 40 stores, but there definitely won’t be that many open for business next month.

Three of the businesses told Global News on Monday that they fully expect to have at least one storefront up and running by the legalization date.

That may sounds like a quick turnaround, but the licensing body says it is doable.

“With liquor-related businesses, we see businesses get their licenses and open within a couple days,” Kristianne Dechant with the Manitoba Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority said. “We may see the same thing happen here.”

Approved retailers need to hire staff and do background checks before they wait for the LGCA to conduct site inspections and final inspections.