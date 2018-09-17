Explosions heard as large fire burns at Surrey propane recycling facility
Crews are battling a large fire in Surrey on Monday afternoon.
Surrey RCMP said they are assisting fire crews battling a blaze in the area of Pacific Propane Container Recycling Ltd., located in the 13000-block of 116 Avenue.
Witnesses reported hearing and seeing explosions from numerous propane tanks on the site.
Highway 17 was closed in both directions between 128 and 117 Avenue, but reopened to eastbound traffic. The road remains closed westbound.
The 176 Street exit off of Highway 1, and 136 Street at South Fraser Perimeter Way are also closed.
Surrey RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area.
More to come…
