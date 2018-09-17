Explosions heard as large fire burns at Surrey propane recycling facility

Crews are battling a large fire in Surrey on Monday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said they are assisting fire crews battling a blaze in the area of Pacific Propane Container Recycling Ltd., located in the 13000-block of 116 Avenue.

Witnesses reported hearing and seeing explosions from numerous propane tanks on the site.

We are on scene assisting Fire Services with a fire in the 13000 blk of 116th Avenue. Hwy 17 is closed in both directions between 128th and 117th Avenue. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SKONNxikxb — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 17, 2018

Highway 17 was closed in both directions between 128 and 117 Avenue, but reopened to eastbound traffic. The road remains closed westbound.

The 176 Street exit off of Highway 1, and 136 Street at South Fraser Perimeter Way are also closed.

Additional road closures: 176th Street exit off of Hwy 1, 136th Street and Fraser Hwy, eastbound Hwy 17 diverted at Bridgeview Drive. https://t.co/k1O69vPXbC — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 17, 2018

Hwy 17 is open once again eastbound. Westbound is closed for now as fire crews continue to work fire at a propane company. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦⁦@BC1⁩ pic.twitter.com/JFrxCAT6Vs — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) September 17, 2018

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come…