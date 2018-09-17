New Brunswick election hits home stretch

With one week to go until election day, party leaders and candidates continue to drive home their message to New Brunswick voters.

Tory leader Blaine Higgs kicked off Monday casting his ballot at an advanced polling station in Quispamsis.

Higgs is asking voters to look at the Liberal record when making their decision.

“Every third-party analysis says New Brunswick can do better and I’m hopeful people will look at that and say there’s only one person who has the experience,” said Higgs.

The Higgs bus then rolled into Fredericton where the leader promised to resolve ongoing nursing issues, such as staffing shortages and burnout.

The leader says health care jobs should not remain vacant because of language requirements.

“Let’s not jeopardize health care because people aren’t able to speak both languages. That happens in northern New Brunswick, that happens in southern New Brunswick, he said.

Also in Fredericton, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant unveiled a plan which he says will improve care for seniors and support their independence.

Gallant says a re-elected government would invest in a home-first strategy, which would include increasing salaries for support workers along with a seniors home renovation tax credit.

“Investing over five years to create 1,000 nursing home beds is the right move for us to do, not only to give seniors the best quality of life, but also to free up our hospitals, which will reduce wait times for all New Brunswickers,” Gallant said.

Gallant dismissed suggestions it’s another re-announcement from the Liberals.

“I think it’s important to talk about during this campaign because it’s been made very clear by Blaine Higgs and the Conservatives that they would stop these investments,” he said.

In Saint John, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie says it’s time to lift New Brunswickers out of poverty and continued to talk about a $15 an hour minimum wage.

She says an NDP government would provide $10 per day for child care.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader David Coon and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin spent the day canvassing key ridings in the Fredericton and Minto areas.