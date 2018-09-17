‘Get out there and vote’: John Abbott College students meet local provincial candidates

In the upcoming provincial election, young people may have the power to sway the vote.

That’s why meeting their local candidates and learning about each party’s platform is crucial.

At John Abbott College on Monday, students had the chance to do just that.

The Liberal, Coalition Avenir Québec and Québec Solidaire candidates for the Jacques-Cartier riding, along with the Quebec NDP candidate for Vaudreuil-Soulanges were centre stage, giving young voters the opportunity to ask about what’s important to them.

“Just support education in general, the First Nations as well– another excluded group,” said John Abbott student Laurianne Flynn. “And the environment, that’s extremely important.”

Although the riding of Jacques-Cartier has always been a Liberal stronghold, young voters here say they want to make their own decision — one that will benefit their future.

“We have our parents in our ears, like my father is just like go Liberal all the way,” said John Abbott student Theodore Vlachos.

“The easy way would just be to be like ya, sure and just do that. But to actually educate yourselves and know about the party and what each one represents and what they would do if they were put into power … it’s important for all of us to do our research.”

The candidates say their message to students is to be informed and involved.

“They have a real impact and if they want a Quebec that represents them, they need to get out there, vote and get their voices heard,” said Québec Solidaire candidate for Jacques-Cartier, Nicolas Chatel-Launay.

The importance of the youth vote is something all parties could agree on.

“We really have to make sure that yes, your vote and your voice is important and it does count to the overall outcome,” said Greg Kelley, the Liberal candidate for Jacques-Cartier. “So get out there and vote.”