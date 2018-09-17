Vernon RCMP bust break-and-enter suspect hiding inside business

When RCMP were called to a Vernon business for a break and enter, they found a suspect hiding inside.

Police responded to a break and enter in progress on the 4300-block of 25 Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were given live updates from dispatchers as the owner of the business was monitoring his security system remotely.

Police surrounded the building and found the suspect hiding inside a fenced area at the back of the business. A 24-year-old Vernon man was taken into custody without incident.

“Having a good quality security system installed at your business or home can pay off and did so in this particular incident,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release.

“With live updates being provided by the business owner, the responding officers were able to tailor their response appropriately and execute an arrest safely and efficiently.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday to face possible charges of break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.