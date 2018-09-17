Halton Police issue close to 3,600 tickets during ‘Project Safe Start’

A back-to-school road safety blitz known as Project Safe Start has resulted in nearly 3,600 tickets being handed out to motorists in the Halton region.

READ MORE: Durham police hand out more than 1,000 traffic tickets around school zones

The campaign ran from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

According to police, the top offences were speeding, sign infractions and driving with a handheld device.

Overall, the number of tickets is up 1,110 with 2,482 handed out during the Project Safe Start in 2017.

READ MORE: Number of tickets in rural Manitoba construction zones rising

This initiative has been running for more than a decade.

Police say it should remind motorists to be aware of their surroundings and people around them, including pedestrians, cyclists and crossing guards.

Residents can file driving complaints or request enforcement of a particular area any time at www.haltonpolice.ca

"I'm late for court" was just one of the excuses for speeding we heard during Project Safe Start. 😒 You can read all of the details about how this road safety initiative unfolded here: https://t.co/ckUigbGdvV ^jh pic.twitter.com/Ri71jDiOkf — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 17, 2018