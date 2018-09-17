More paramedics for the Okanagan

The Okanagan will be receiving another 22 full-time paramedics.

Sixteen paramedics will be in Kelowna, another four will be in West Kelowna and Lake Country will also receive an additional two paramedics.

“People want to know their BC Ambulance service will be there when they need it,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

“As the central Okanagan continues to grow and thrive, these new positions will ensure paramedics can provide emergency care when people need it the most and improve the health system as a whole.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Scuba diver perishes in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna and surrounding communities were identified as a priority in a review of where services were most needed to improve patient care.

Seventy-two new regular paramedic positions have been created in B.C. over the last year.

READ MORE: Search area narrowed for missing plane en route from Edmonton to Chilliwack

“Paramedic services are essential to high-quality emergency care,” Linda Lupini, executive vice president of BC Emergency Health Services said in a news release. “These additional full-time paramedic positions will enhance the care of patients in Kelowna and surrounding areas.”