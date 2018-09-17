Police release composite sketch of suspect in Canfield carjacking investigation

The OPP has released a composite sketch of one of the suspects in an assault and carjacking investigation in Canfield.

On Sept. 10, police say a man was attacked and had his vehicle stolen as he arrived for work at an industrial business on Highway 56 in Haldimand County.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a red Pontiac Vibe hatchback.

One male suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old and wearing a grey coloured, hoodie-style sweatshirt.

A second male suspect is described as male, with a darker skin complexion, approximately 25 years old, short dark coloured hair, and dark coloured eyes, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket over top of a black hoodie-style sweatshirt.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.